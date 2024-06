Long time donor, Toni Griffith (left), spun the wheel and won an umbrella donated by SOLVITA. Also pictured are Lions Hoddy Speight (draw co-ordinator), Larry Amspaugh, Gary Miller, Len Hindsley, and Owen Griffith. Submitted photo

UNION CITY — The Union City Lions Club Blood Draw of June 24 was held in the Union City Community Room. A large turn out of people made 37 donations for the Solvita Blood Bank of Dayton.

The Solvita Account Manager Melinda Frech provided the Wheel of Fortune that allowed donors to spin for prizes. A good time was had by all in attendance.

The next Lions Blood Draw in Union City is Aug. 19.