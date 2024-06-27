Commissioners discuss closures and community events

Commissioners Matt Aultman, Marshall Combs, and Larry Holmes. Meladi Brewer | Daily Advocate

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Due to the 4th of July holiday, the Administrative Building will be closed on Thursday of next week.

The Darke County Commissioners meet every Tuesday and Thursday for their Regular Session meeting at 1:30 p.m. Due to July 4th falling on Thursday of next week, the offices will be closed in observance.

Commissioners Matt Aultman and Larry Holmes were present for a short session on Thursday to approve the mandatory expenses for the Darke County Auditor. Carol Ginn, Shana Howard, Geoff Surber, and Kim Hunt will be attending the Ohio GROA-37th Annual Conference in Cincinnati on Sept. 24th – 27th. An estimated total for the meeting is $5,510 to cover parking, lodging, meals, and registration.

Brad Horsley will also be attending the 2024 OHIO GIS Conference in Columbus from Sept. 22-24. Expenses include transportation, parking, lodging, and registration for an estimated total of $1,297.50.

A fund advance for the 2023 LEAD Safe Ohio Grant to cover Candy Lammers CSL Contracting invoice for initial inspection for the Anthony Wayne & MRTC Project. A total of $1,000 was moved from the general fund to the outside fund, and it it will advance back once revenue is received.

In a matter of examination and allowance of bills, there is a total of $3,829.56 in the General Fund, and $348,794.43 in the Outside General Fund. This results in a grand total of $352,623.99 dated as of June 27, 2024.

Events coming up within the community: the Tour De Darke will be held on Aug. 4th and will start at the Bish Discovery Center. Spend your morning riding through the scenic countryside and quaint communities of Darke County. Raptor Run 5K will take place at Shawnee Prairie Preserve on Oct. 19th. All proceeds will benefit the raptor education program at the Darke County Parks. Dec. 6-7, Shawnee Prairie Preserve and Bear’s Mill will partner up to host their Christmas Double Feature Weekend. It is the perfect way to kick off the Christmas season.

Gathering at the Garst will take place July 27th and 28th at the Garst Museum Grounds in Greenville. They are currently seeking vendors who would like to participate. These can be local artists, antiques, vintage artifacts, craftsmen, garden, and specialty. For more information visit www.darkcountyparks.org/gathering or email [email protected].

To contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected].