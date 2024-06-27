Three vehicle crash at dangerous intersection

Darke County Sheriff Deputies, Greenville City Fire Department and Greenville Township Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. Daily Advocate

GREENVILLE — On June 27, at approximately 10:45 a.m., Darke County Deputies along with Greenville City Fire and Greenville Township Fire and Rescue, responded to a three-vehicle injury crash at the intersection of U.S. Route 127 and Childrens Home-Bradford Road.

Preliminary investigation revealed a 2011 gold Chrysler 200, driven by Judy Arnett, 71, of Hamilton, was stopped at the stop sign facing eastbound at the intersection of Childrens Home-Bradford Road and U.S. Route 127. The Chrysler 200 then attempted to cross the intersection and struck a 2000 maroon Buick Regal driven by Jack Edwards, 75, of Ansonia who was northbound on U.S. Route 127. The Chrysler 200 then struck a 2020 white Ford Explorer driven by Jeanna Shroyer, 36, of Bradford, who was stopped at the stop sign facing westbound on Childrens Home-Bradford Road.

The drivers Judy Arnett and Jack Edwards were transported to Wayne HealthCare for minor injuries and driver Jeanna Shroyer was uninjured. Arnett was issued a citation for failure to yield the right-of-way.