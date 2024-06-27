Helping Heroes event will support Wounded Warriors

Cream Camino Submitted photos Chad Cremeans Submitted photos Butch Goodhew Submitted photos The Stallions Band Submitted photos Submitted photos Submitted photos

By Ryan Berry

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — What started as a 50th birthday party for Jamie Nickell has turned into something that will help a lot of veterans. Nickell shared he was planning a big celebration for completing a half-century of life when he realized the party was getting bigger than he expected and he wanted to make it more than about himself.

After discussion with some friends, Nickell decided to turn the birthday party into a day-long event to benefit the Wounded Warrior Project. The original birthday party went from having one band and a cookout to having seven bands, the inaugural Darke County BBQ cook-off, raffle for a 2007 Harley-Davidson Fatboy and more with all proceeds benefitting the Wounded Warrior Project.

The 2024 Helping Heroes event will be held at the Greenville VFW Post 7262 on Ohio Street on Saturday, July 6. The event gets underway at noon and will continue until 11 p.m. There is a $10 door charge. The entertainment will take place in the VFW Hall with food trucks and the cook-off outside.

The inaugural Darke County Cook-Off is seeking entries. There is a $50 donation fee that will be accepted for entries. Do you have what it takes to be the best? The meats will be provided. Two racks of ribs and two whole chickens will be available to each contestant. Winner’s Meats and King & Sons Poultry have agreed to provide the meat. Do you have a homemade rub or a BBQ sauce that you think tops all others? Maybe you have a secret ingredient or recipe that can’t be beat. You can find out on July 6. Visit the 2024 Helping Heroes Facebook Page for more information and a link to sign up. Trophies will be given for Best Ribs and Best chicken.

The cook-off is only the beginning of the fun. Nickell said he has purchased a 2007 Harley-Davidson Fatboy that will be raffled off. Tickets are $25 each. The Fatboy has 12,000 miles. Tickets will be available at the event.

There will also be other chances to win with a silent auction and two 50/50 drawings with one at 4 p.m. and the other at 8 p.m.

Entertainment will be non-stop inside the VFW Hall. Amanda Livingston will kick things off at noon with an acoustic set and then the bands keep coming throughout the day until 11 p.m. Additional bands include The Stallions Band, Butch Goodhew, Chad Cremeans, Tantrum, Cream Camino and Rattle Snake Maffia.

Three food trucks have agreed to be part of the event with Badges BBQ, Pauline’s Filipino Corner, and Tacos Jalisco Street Tacos.

Wolf Tent & Awning has donated a tent for the event.

There will be plenty of parking available at the VFW Hall or the city has allowed the event to use the drive and fields next to the VFW.

The Wounded Warrior Project helps veterans that have been injured through a range of programs and services that help injured veterans be empowered, employed and engaged in communities. The organization understands that every warrior has unique challenges and goals. They make sure the programs they offer are available to help each warrior and they never pay a penny to get the help they need to build the future they deserve.

For more information on the event, visit their Facebook Page, 2024 Helping Heroes.

