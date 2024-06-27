YFC Summerfest is back at First Friday in August

The SNJ Collective Band will be playing at YFC Summerfest. Submitted photos Flush Bucket participant Greg Zechar of Zechar Bailey Funeral Home got soaked during the 2023 Summerfest. Submitted photos cornhole players Wayne Fisher and Zeb Kirby were playin the Toss for Teens Cornhole Tournament. Submitted photos

YFC’s 4th annual Summerfest is just around the corner and, once again, we will be partnering with Main Street Greenville for their First Friday event in August. Those who have attended Summerfest the past few years might recall smiles on kid’s faces as they climbed into an enormous fire truck receiving their brand new plastic fire helmets, laughter and cheers as “throwers” successfully triggered five gallons of COLD water to come splashing down on the heads of their pastors or community leaders in the “flush bucket,” sounds of live music being heard from the bands playing in Rotary Park, and the taste of delicious treats supplied by various food trucks. There is good news for those who have fond memories of this event!

The YFC Summerfest will be located “just feet from the fountain”, right off the Greenville traffic circle in the three parking lots that surround the YFC Ministry Center at 107 W. Main Street. For this 4th annual Summerfest, YFC is looking forward to joining in with Main Street Greenville’s First Friday event, Artisan Stroll. Last year’s event was a success as we combined with all that was taking place in the Downtown area, drawing bigger crowds to enjoy the bands, watch the corn hole tournament, play carnival games and enjoy delicious food and desserts.

Friday, August 2nd is the date for this year’s YFC Summerfest, from 6-9 pm. But Summerfest will contain more than just the activities described above. The purpose of Summerfest is for the community to enjoy a wonderful time with friends and family, and raise much needed funds to make a difference in the lives of area teens. In addition to the activities already described, there will also be free carnival-type games provided by local churches and organizations. There will be plenty of ways for adults and children alike to have a good time. And for those who have not yet visited YFC’s ministry center, guests are welcome to take a break from the outdoors, step into the air conditioned ministry center, sit and rest a while or take a casual tour of the center.

A highlight of this August 2nd event will be the fourth annual “Toss for Teens” Cornhole Tournament, which will take place during the festival in the back parking lot, which also runs just behind Broadway between Third and Main Streets. Last year, 18 teams competed and raised necessary funds to help make a difference in the lives of area teenagers. This year’s goal is to include 24 teams in the event, and together with the festival sponsors, raise $26,000 to help area young people. Those who wish to enter a team can make a difference for kids AND win some great prizes for both fundraising and winning play. Prizes include Darke County Fair tickets, Illumination Festival tickets, a Top Golf or Scene 75 gift card, a Downtown Greenville “Experience” with $100 in gift cards and backyard games, just to name a few. Those interested can check out details and register at yfcmv.org/events, and click on the Toss for Teens “learn more” button or for more information on YFC Summerfest, click on the YFC Summerfest “learn more” button.

If music is “your thing” you’ll want to know that “SNJ Collective” (aka Fields of Faith), a group of Christian teens out of Muncie, IN will be performing first, followed by the local band, “In the Light”. Or if you’re there for the food, concessions will be available during the event.

There is no cost to attend YFC’s Summerfest beyond food purchases, and chances to soak a pastor or community leader at the “Flush Bucket.” This is made possible because of dozens of local businesses and individuals, and Summerfest’s Community Champion sponsor, Protos – The First Solution. Incidentally, additional sponsors are more than welcome and will receive advertising in return both before and during the event. Also needed are more nominations of pastors and community leaders to spend a few minutes under the “Flush Bucket” to raise money for an important cause. The whole community is invited to attend and those interested in being involved in any greater way can contact Youth for Christ at [email protected] or 937-548-2477.