Celebrate summer at DCCA’s Barbecue & Blues

Darke County Center for the Arts is once again bringing its annual summer special event “Barbecue and Blues” to downtown Greenville on Friday, July 12; the fun begins at 6 p.m. on the spacious lawn at the Greenville Public Library. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — Darke County Center for the Arts is once again bringing its annual summer special event “Barbecue and Blues” to downtown Greenville on Friday, July 12; the fun begins at 6 p.m. on the spacious lawn at the Greenville Public Library, 520 Sycamore Street. Cincinnati-based Alex Poteet, who has been providing world-class live music since 2006, will open the show for headliners Brass Tracks Band, which features a world-class lineup of veteran musicians dedicated to honoring the music of the top horn bands from the 60’s to the present day. Delicious food offerings as well as soft drinks, wine and micro brews will be available throughout the evening. Vendors include food truck favorites Badges BBQ, Cray Cray Cajun, and Fren-cheese Eats. “’Barbecue and Blues” has always been a fantastic summer party, with dancing spontaneously breaking out across the lawn,” commented DCCA Executive Director Andrea Jordan; Ms. Jordan urges music lovers of all ages to “grab blankets or lawn chairs and come out to celebrate summer with us.”

According to DCCA Artistic Director David Warner, “Barbecue and Blues” can always be counted on to provide great music and a good time, and this year will be no exception. “Although its called the blues, the music can’t help lifting spirits and inspiring joy,” he stated. According to Mr. Warner opener Alex Poteet’s stated mission is “to share joy through every musical note I play,” while Brass Tracks Band will get crowds jumping with a fast-paced horn-driven set of music that will keep the crowd entranced from the opening number to the final encore.

Music for this year’s festive event is sponsored by George and Becky Luce, Matt and Angie Arnold, Gail Overholser, Jim and Julia Poeppelman, The Dill Family Foundation, Kent & Nancy Zechar and Zechar-Bailey Funeral Home; Greenville Public Library graciously provides the venue for “Barbecue & Blues.” Other support for this Special Event comes from Rumpke, Darke County Endowment for the Arts, and DCCA memberships. Additionally, the Ohio Arts Council helps fund this program with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence, and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.

Tickets for “Barbecue and Blues” cost $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under; food and drink are not included in the ticket price. Although tickets will be available at the gate, DCCA strongly recommends purchasing them in advance. Tickets can be reserved by contacting DCCA at 937-547-0908 or www.DarkeCountyArts.org and are also on sale at Greenville Public Library.