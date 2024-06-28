East Main Church holds Celebration Sunday

Aaron Roberts

GREENVILLE — The East Main Church of Christ, located at 419 East Main Street in Greenville, will be holding a special Celebration Sunday worship service on July 7 at 10:30 a.m. The service will held be at J & J Enterprises (3875 St. Rt. 502, Greenville) with a special music program by southern gospel recording artist Aaron Roberts. Afterwards there will be a potluck fellowship dinner and time in the afternoon to swim and enjoy the facilities.

Roberts began singing at a very young age. The son of a minister, he grew up in Bedford, Ind. and started singing in church along with his family before attending Kentucky Christian University. Robert’s professional career blossomed as he sang for several years with The Watchmen Quartet of Operation Evangelize Ministries out of Chesapeake. He has been afforded the opportunity to sing with many other Christian artists and groups including the Midnight Hour Trio, the Christianaires and Crystal Valley. A retired police officer, Aaron continues to travel out of Richmond, Indiana as a solo artist who looks forward to continuing his ministry through music as he travels and shares Christ with others.

The purpose of Robert’s ministry is to preach the Gospel through music by encouraging and giving hope. There will be a love offering for Roberts during the service. All are invited to come on out for this great time of worship and fellowship. For more information, Minister Jim Morehouse can be reached at 937-547-1557.