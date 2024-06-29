The 1929 World Series — Cubs and Athletics

By Ron Griffitts

Contributing columnist

In October 1929, the Chicago Cubs (98-54-4) managed by Joe McCarthy met the Philadelphia Athletics (104-46-1) managed by Connie Mack, which was a battle between two future Hall of Fame managers.

The Cubs were led on offense by one of the greatest hitters of all time Rogers Hornsby (.380 BA, 39 HR, 149 RBI, 156 R, 229 H), Riggs Stephenson (.362 BA, 110 RBI 91 R), Kiki Cuyler (.369 BA, 102 RBI, 111 R, 43 SB), Hack Wilson (.345 BA, 39 HR, 159 RBI, 135 R, 198 H) and Woody English (131 R).

Their pitching staff was led by starters Charlie Root (19-6), Guy Bush (18-7) and Pat Malone (22-10) with Hal Carlson in the bullpen (11-5).

The Athletics were led in batting by Al Simmons (.365 BA, 34 HR, 157 RBI, 114 R, 212 H), Mickey Cochrane (.331 BA, 95 RBI, 113 R), 21-year old Jimmie Foxx (.354 BA, 33 HR, 118 RBI, 123 R), Bing Miller (331 BA, 93 RBI, 184 H), Mule Haas (.313 BA, 115 RBI), and Jimmy Dykes (.327 BA).

Their pitching staff was anchored by Lefty Grove (20-6, 2.81 ERA), Rube Walberg (18-11) and George Earnshaw (24-8) while Bill Shores (11-6) and Eddie Rommel (12-2, 2.85 ERA) were in the bullpen.

Game one was in Wrigley field in Chicago with Charlie Root pitching for the Cubs and in a surprise move Howard Ehmke started for the Athletics. The 35-year old had been 7-2 during the season and Connie Mack’s decision was successful as Ehmke pitched a complete game victory striking out thirteen Cubs which was then a World Series record.

The game was scoreless until Jimmie Foxx homered off of Root in the seventh inning. The A’s got two unearned runs in the ninth inning for a 3-1 victory and 1-0 Philadelphia advantage in the series.

In game two, Pat Malone started for the Cubs and George Earnshaw for the Athletics. Philadelphia dominated for a 9-3 win behind home runs by Jimmie Foxx and Al Simmons to take a 2-0 lead in the series.

For game three, the teams switched to Shibe Park in Philadelphia with Earnshaw back on only one day of rest facing Guy Bush for the Cubs. Bush held the A’s to only one run and with the help of two RBI’s from Kiki Cuyler, Chicago got its first win of the series 3-1.

In game four, 45-year old Jack Quinn started for the A’s and Charlie Root for the Cubs in a game the Cubs felt they should have won. They led 8-0 after six and one half innings but the Athletics erupted for ten runs in the bottom of the seventh and went on to win the game 10-8 and take a commanding 3-1 lead in the series.

In game five, the Cubs again led late in the game as they held a 2-0 lead going into the bottom of the ninth winning with Pat Malone pitching. But Mule Haas homered with Max Bishop on board to tie the game and later in the same inning Bing Miller doubled in Al Simmons for a 3-2 win in the game and the series.

The A’s were back the next year and the Cubs returned in 1932.

Several players from both teams ended up in the Hall of Fame, including Lefty Grove, Al Simmons, Jimmie Foxx and Mickey Cochrane for Philadelphia and Rogers Hornsby, Hack Wilson, Gabby Hartnett and Kiki Cuyler for Chicago.

Statistics for this article were from baseball reference.com and sabr.com.