Greenville Police Blotter

June 11

DISORDERLY: At 7:47 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Cypress Street in reference to a disorderly conduct. Cheyenne Ragon was seen walking in the 200 block of Washington Avenue screaming. Post investigation, she was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

June 18

THEFT: At 5:35 p.m. officers responded to the Greenville Police Department in reference to a theft. The male complainant said the day prior, he put his monthly rent of $1,300 cash into a white envelope with the words “(Landlord’s Name) Rent Money $1,300 (his name)”. They left the money with the front desk clerk whom they said acknowledged it and walked away. The complainant advised he realized his mistake later that night and called the front desk on the morning of the 18th. Video surveillance showed them dropping the money off and the clerk picking it up to bring it to the back office where there are not cameras. The money has since gone missing, and the landlord wanted a police report filed due to the late rent. On June 1, the complainant had given officers the same story. The manager stated that the complainant was late on his last payment and advised of the same sequence of events, however, the manager had turned in the missing envelope and money to the GP Department. According to the manager, the complainant then told him that the PD was refusing to give him his “missing money” until it could be confirmed as his property. No report had been filed. The manager stated he had text messages from the complainant proving his statements and would be willing to fill out a statement if needed. Before officers could get additional footage, the complainant called to advise officers the manager/landlord lied to him about his side of events. The complainant also stated the landlord was trying to evict him from the property. Officers noticed that the complainant was making comments and asked questions that alluded to the idea that he and his wife’s statements may have been falsified. The complainant called later that evening to also ask “what if I find it in my van or something in the next few days? Will I still be charged?” On Friday, June 21st, at 12:05 a.m. the complainant called to speak with officers stating there was “miscommunication” on his behalf reference the original report, and he was able to locate all the missing money, still in the original envelope, outside of the residence. He stated he no longer wanted to pursue the original report since the money was located. There will be no charges filed in reference to the original felony theft, of filling false reports at this time.

June 20

WANTED PERSON: Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Martin Street in reference to a wanted subject. An anonymous caller stated that Joseph Ressler was supposed to be in the area to return an item to her. Ressler was located, and it was confirmed he had an active arrest warrant out of Darke County for driving under suspension and must serve 100 days, no bond. He was arrested and transported to the jail.

