Zoey Burns named to NFCA Region VIII Second Team

Zoey Burns was one of 191 student-athletes to receive NFCA All-Region honors. Photo by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate

GREENVILLE — The National Fastpitch Coaches Association announced their 2024 NFCA High School All-Region accolades last Friday. Players from all over the country were selected within their own region. Only 191 student-athletes from 108 programs received these honors.

Greenville junior Zoey Burns was named to the Region VIII Second Team as a pitcher. Burns finished her junior year with a 21-5 record with a 1.55 ERA. She led the MVL in ERA and wins. Burns was second in the MVL in strikeouts with 139 Ks on the season.

At the plate, she hit for an average of .404 with four home runs and 35 RBI.