Bears Mill honored for flag display

Members of the Richard Montgomery Chapter of Sons of the American Revolution honored Bears Mill for its display of the American Flag near the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. Ryan Berry | Daily Advocate Terry Clark and Sophie Nieport accept the flag certificate from Richard Montgomery Sons of the American Revolution President Lee Emrick. Ryan Berry | Daily Advocate

By Ryan Berry

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Parks’ Bear’s Mill was honored by the Richard Montgomery Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) on Friday for their American Flag display at the Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial.

Chapter President Lee Emrick explained Bear’s Mill was chosen to receive a flag certificate to recognize the outstanding display. He said they wanted to do something for the Mill since they do a lot for everyone else. The Richard Montgomery Chapter members noticed the flag display while they were assisting with Pioneer Days at the Mill in May. They worked alongside the Fort GreeneVille Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution to share the history of the United States.

According to Steve Kaplan, member of the SAR chapter, the chapter limits its flag certificates to exemplary displays. The chapter presented three certificates last year and one the year before.

“It’s my please to award you this flag certificate. Display it proudly,” said Emerick as he handed the certificate to Sophie Nieport, manager of Bears Mill.

Nieport placed all the credit for the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and the flag display on Terry Clark. Clark and his family owned the Mill for many years prior to selling it to the Friends of Bears Mill. A few years ago, Darke County Parks agreed to take over the operation of Bears Mill.

Nieport said, “This wouldn’t be here without Terry. Ninety-nine percent of the memorial (is Terry), I’m just the one percent taking care of it.”

To contact Daily Advocate Editor Ryan Berry, email [email protected].