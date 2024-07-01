Third annual Catch the Wave 5k takes place after postponement

The runners started at Jennings Track and Field Complex and made their way past Harmon Field. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate The top three male division finishers, Dash Thacker, Logan Wright and Lucas Tipton, stay close together as they make their way back around. The runners ran through the bike path and back into the park to finish out the course.

GREENVILLE — After a postponement, the third annual Catch the Wave 5k took place on June 29. The event was originally scheduled for May 25, but was moved due to the tornado damage at Greenville High School and Greenville City Park.

The runners started and ended at the Jennings Track and Field Complex. They raced past Harmon Field and down E Harmon Drive. They then turned into the park and went down bike path to Bish Park.

In the male division, Dash Thacker took first place with a time of 21:47.2. Logan Wright took second with 21:57.5 and Lucas Tipton took third with 22:18.5.

In the female division, Ann Grisez took first with a time of 23:50.2. Joli Rossi took second with 23:58.3 and P. Karns took third with 24:21.0.

For full results, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/OH/Greenville/CatchTheWave5KOH and click on the results tab. Or click here to view the results.