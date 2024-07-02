Guide to a safe and happy July 4th for your pets

DAYTON — Uncle Sam may want you to celebrate with fireworks and barbeque, but for our furry friends, the Fourth of July can be a real fur-ocious experience. the Humane Society of Greater Dayton wants to help you keep your pets safe and happy this Independence Day.

Avoid the Boom

Fireworks are a blast… but not for your pet. In fact, the Fourth of July is one of the highest days each year for pets to get loose or lost. Loud noises can terrify animals, making them bolt or hide. Keep your pet indoors in a safe, escape-proof space with some calming music to drown out the fireworks. Line them up with some familiar toys and their favorite bed for a night of cozy comfort.

ID Your Pet in Multiple Ways

With all the commotion, a scared pet might make a break for safety. Ensure your furry friend has an ID tag with your contact information. Even better, get your pet microchipped. This tiny rice-sized chip holds your contact info and can reunite you with your lost pet quickly. Stop by the Humane Society of Greater Dayton during their regular business hours and they can microchip your pets for just $20 per animal. No appointments are needed, but the peace of mind you get is priceless.

Alcohol? That’s a Dog-gone No-No

Alcohol is a big no-no for pets. It can cause intoxication, weakness, and even death. Keep alcoholic drinks out of paw’s reach and stick to refreshing water to keep your pet hydrated.

Food Fit for a Four-Legged Patriot

Those firing up the grill may think it is a good idea to share some of your cookout dishes with your pets. Resist the urge to share your plate. A sudden change in diet can cause digestive upset for your pet. Plus, some human foods like onions, grapes, and avocados are toxic to animals. Stick to their regular food and avoid the risk of a tummy ache.

Say No to Corn on the Cob

Corn is a staple to any Fourth of July cookout. However, once you have enjoyed your corn, don’t give the cobs to your pets. Corn cobs may seem like a harmless chew toy, but pets can not digest them well causing choking and digestive problems. Skip the cobs (and the expensive veterinary bills) by sticking to safe, pet-approved chews to keep your furry friend happy and healthy.

Bug Off with Pet-Safe Products

Mosquitoes and other bugs can be a real pain, but don’t use your bug spray on your pet unless is specifically says that it is pet-friendly! If your pet ingests these products they can suffer a wide range of side effects such as drooling, vomiting, diarrhea, lethargy or excessive thirst. Plus, products containing DEET can lead to neurological problems in your pets. These same issues also go for sunscreens. So, if you are using anything on your pet, please make sure it specifically says it is pet-friendly.

By following these simple tips, you can ensure your pet has a safe and stress-free Fourth of July. Let’s celebrate our independence by keeping all members of the family – two-legged and four-legged alike – safe this holiday!

About the Humane Society of Greater Dayton

For more than 120 years, the Humane Society of Greater Dayton has been a dedicated champion for both people and pets. With a steadfast commitment to all types of animals, including cats, dogs, rabbits, horses, farm animals, exotics, small animals, and more, the organization takes pride in its role as a comprehensive animal organization. As an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the Humane Society of Greater Dayton operates without government funding and maintains no affiliations with regional, state, or national animal shelters or humane societies. Every dollar raised directly supports their vital programs and services, making a tangible difference in the lives of animals and pet owners alike. To learn more about their remarkable work, please visit www.hsdayton.org.