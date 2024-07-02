Seelen enters guilty plea to 12 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor

Daily Advocate

By Meladi Brewer

GREENVILLE — Christian L. Seelen, 28, of Union City, entered a guilty plea to 12 counts of Pandering Obscenity involving a minor, all felonies for the fourth degree in the Darke County Common Pleas Court Tuesday. Judge Travis L. Fliehman presided.

The guilty plea resulted in an agreement to drop counts one and 14 through 22 all pandering obscenity, felonies of the second degree, as well. Judge Fliehman advised Seelen that he could face a maximum sentence of two to eight years incarceration for each count. These charges can either be ran concurrently (all together) or consecutively (one after the other). Count two also carries the potential for an additional 50 percent of time to be added. This means up to four years of additional prison time could be added, as the maximum sentence for that charge is eight years.

“So there is a maximum of eight years, times 12 counts, is 96 years if ran consecutively,” Judge Fliehman said. “If I apply the Reagan Tokes Law to make this an indefinite sentence, an additional four years can be added to that sentence making it 100 years incarceration.”

Counts two through 13 will also carry a Tier II sex offense registration requirement, and he could possibly face up to a $15,000 fine on all charges equalling a maximum total of $180,000. Seelen advised he understood what the possible penalties would be and entered a guilty plea. He will be sentenced on Aug. 22 at 1:30 p.m.

Joseph T. Martin, 29, of Greenville, entered a guilty plea via zoom from the Darke County Jail to the sole count of breaking and entering, a felony of the fifth degree. He faces six to 12 months and a $2,500 fine. If he is incarcerated, he will have to comply with a two year post-release control sanction. He could also receive a community control sanction for six months to five years instead of incarceration. Martin will complete a pre-sentencing investigation before his sentencing date on Aug. 15 at 1:30 p.m.

Dahiru Biu, 38, of Arcanum, appeared in court via zoom call with the jail to enter a guilty plea to receiving stolen property, a felony of the fourth degree. He faces up to 18 months incarceration and a possible $5,000 fine.

State Prosecutor Jesse Green advised the court that during sentencing, there would be the recommendation of reimbursement to the owner of the motor vehicle in the amount of $880.59 and $2,416.06 to the Darke County Sheriff’s Department in order to return the defendant to Darke County.

Biu’s case was originally opened in 2017, and he had been living out of state for those years. Due to not making his trial on June 6, 2017, the Darke County Sheriff’s Office had to get him, thus causing the fee. The current bond is set at $75,000, but Biu asked Judge Fliehman if there would be any consideration for an OR bond.

“Do I get an OR bond today or do I stay in jail until Aug. 15? I reside at the listed address in Arcanum, and that is was got me. I was at that address when I got arrested,” Biu said. “I have a family that lives there, and when I was arrested for 10 days, I was let go on my own recognizance, and I stayed there until I went in front of the judge, too.”

Biu said after he was allowed to proceed because he was with a pregnant woman and newborn child, and he had to move them to Boston.

“I am asking if I can be let go until all the proceedings are done. Until I leave because number two, I also have a girlfriend who is stealing all my cars, and I want to see what is going on with that,” Biu said.

Other than what he previously stated, Biu advised he would not run away. Judge Fliehman said he had some question, as there is restitution to the Darke County Sheriff’s Department, and Judge Fliehman suspected it was from going and getting Biu because he was not appearing in court for purposes of this case. Green confirmed Fliehman’s suspicion.

“Your honor this case was originally set for June of 2017, there was a bench warrant issued, and that has been some time ago,” Green said. “It is my understanding he was living out of state, but he knew about this, stayed gone for a number of years, and I don’t believe he has any contacts right now in Darke County.”

The house in Arcanum Biu was refering to was the residence from over seven years ago. Green advised the State deems him a flight risk at this time and would like to keep bond at the originally set $75,000. Prosecuting Attorney David Rohrer advised the court that it is correct that the Darke County Sheriff did have to go out and get Biu.

Rohrer advised someone from probation could go out and check the address out. If he does have contact at the residence, then he would not be opposed to changing bond with the condition of Biu being on house monitoring arrest. Judge Fliehman advised he believed Biu to be a flight risk at this point in the trial. He said he is willing to reevaluate bond if the residence is confirmed, and the resident comes in to talk to him directly. Biu’s sentencing date is Aug. 15 at 1:45 p.m.

Robert Bolin, 31, of Greenville, entered a guilty plea via video conference with the jail to tampering with records a felony of the third degree. State Prosecutor Deborah Quigley advised the defendant had a duty to register, and has three prior failures to register.

“In this situation, the time period in which he technically lied on the registration form for the registration was a short one, so instead of charging him with failure to register with another mandatory three year term, we charged him with tampering with records,” Quigley said.

Bolin also failed to notify the Sheriff’s Department about his employment within the county. Judge Fliehman was asked by Bolin if he could also be reconsidered for an OR bond. He advised he would live in Sidney with his girlfriend of a couple months, he has transportation, and he would be willing to wear an ankle monitor.

“I want to get my stuff all gathered up, and I want to close out a couple of bank accounts,” Bolin said.

Quigley addressed her concerns regarding Bolin’s bond.

“He has issues with complying with simple rules,” Quigley said. “At this point, I don’t believe there is a parole holder, but the State is apposed to a modification of bond at this point.”

Judge Fliehman agreed he is cautious and concerned about the living arrangements, and he said he is also cautious about Bolin’s ability to register if he were to live in Sidney.

“Should you be relesed to Sidney, you would also have an obligation to register there,” Judge Fliehman said. “That would trigger a whole new list of requirements and potential violations.”

In order to avoid anymore charges, Judge Fliehman did not grant Bolin an OR bond at this time. He did advise that if Bolin had a residence to stay at, and the owner was willing to come in to talk to the Judge directly to confirm it was ok and answer question, he would be willing to reconsider.

Bolin entered a guilty plea to tampering with records, and it comes with a sentence of up to 36 months in prison and a $10,000 fine. His sentencing date is set for Aug. 15 the at 2 p.m.

