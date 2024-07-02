Kurt Troutwine – A job well done

By Vickie Rhodehamel

Arcanum News

It’s a Job Well Done for Arcanum Fire Chief Kurt Troutwine after serving 36 years of service to the Village of Arcanum in the local Fire Department. Kurt began his service to the fire department in 1988 and became the village’s Fire Chief in 2008. He also served as a member of Greenville Rescue from 1976 to 1988. A retirement ceremony was held at Greenville Grace Brethren Church on June 30, 2024. Thank you for your service and best wishes in your retirement! An AHS Class of 1973 graduate, Kurt is the father of two children and has six grandchildren. He and his wife Linda make their home in the Village of Arcanum.

Looking for a lovely summer evening listening to music this summer? The Greenville Municipal Concert Band will kick off the 2024 season On June 30th at the Marling Band Shell in the beautiful Greenville City Park. The concerts begin at 7 p.m.; they are in Greenville Park and are free and open to the public. Park bench seating is available, or you can bring your own chairs or blanket. Please note that the large parking lot on the East side of the band shell will be closed an inaccessible for this concert, due to tornado cleanup. There may also be less shade and bench seating available than in previous years, so please plan accordingly.

Here’s another fun summer activity that also supports the youth of Arcanum. If you like to play golf, this is one you need to investigate. The Arcanum Football program is sponsoring Trojan Football Golf Outing on Saturday, July 27th at Beechwood Golf Course. The 4-person/team scramble is a Shotgun Start at 10 a.m. There will be prizes for the top two teams, as well as longest drive, closest to the pin, and a Separate Skins game. The cost is $65 per player ($260 team) that includes green fees, cart, food and drink tickets. To register please contact Matt Macy at 937/564-3114 or via email [email protected]. Beechwood Golf Course is located at 1476 State Route 503, Arcanum.

Sponsors are also being sought for the Golf Scramble. Sponsors will be honored as followed: Varsity ($100 sponsorship for recognition as a hole sponsor); All-Conference (($250 sponsorship for recognition as a hole sponsor, program sponsor, and also be recognized during the 1st and 2nd half of all the five home football games); and, All-State ($500 sponsorship for recognition as a hole sponsor, program sponsor, during the 1st and 2nd half of all five home football games, and will receive a helmet signed by the 2024 football team for display in your business.) To sign up to be a sponsor for this excellent fundraiser, please contact Matt Macy at 937/564-3114.

The Arcanum High School Class of 1974 is looking to celebrate “The Big 50” later this summer at Beechwood Golf Course on Friday, August 16th. For reservations, please contact Carol (Reynolds) Hightower at 937/692-8895 or [email protected].

The Arcanum Alumni Association Advisory Committee will meet for their Reorganizational Meeting on Thursday, July 11, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. at Trinity Methodist Church. New officers will be elected. New members are also welcomed, especially from the 25-yr class of 2000 and the 50-year class of 1975 who will be honored at next year’s banquet. If you have any questions, please call the chairperson Vickie Rhodehamel at 937/423-37863. Trinity Methodist is located at 112 West South Street, Arcanum.

The Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society asks for your help with their Recycling Program – they collect aluminum cans and ask that you leave your containers on the back porch for them. You might also want to Save the Date for their annual Bazaar “All Things Christmas” which will be held on November 29 and 30th this year. As you go through things this summer, remember they are accepting gently used Christmas items; please place items in protected boxes or bags on the back porch as well. Thank you!

“Retirement is not the end of the road. It is the beginning of the open highway.” ~Author unknown

“Don’t act your age in retirement. Act like the inner young person you always have been.” ~J.A. West