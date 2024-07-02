Celebrate You Saturday is July 6

GREENVILLE — Join I Am Well Darke County’s Celebrate You Saturday on Saturday, July 6, Choose You. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 300 Sycamore St., Greenville.

Discover and learn new ways to find balance in your life! Discuss and explore the importance of liver health & emotional wellbeing.

Emily Jasenski, owner of The Crescent Center Homeopathy and Thermography, will be doing a presentation about keeping your liver healthy and how it is tied to your emotions. Jamie Taylor from Hep C Cure Team will be able to provide Hepatitis C testing as well as offering additional information for liver health.

Start listening to yourself with ease as you practice an active form of meditation called neurographics with Michelle Hickman and discover the healthy motions benefits of Qigong with Stacie Williams.

Learn and sample new ways to find balance for your body with mini sessions and one-on-one consults. Joe from Helping Hands Massage Therapy will offer chair massage. Angel Roan and Cheryl Maze will offer techniques for relaxation and emotional alignment through a technique with access bars and Reiki. There may be additions or changes as the day gets closer.

Plan to spend the afternoon with them to experience all.

It is their hope that everyone gets to experience one or more practitioners although it is not always possible. Hopefully, you will be able to experience them at another Celebrate You (1st Saturdays every month).

Non-members $20 suggested donation to support Celebrate You Saturdays and I Am Well Foundation’s programs and services.

The event is free for members.

If you have questions or for further information, please contact them at [email protected] or call 937-670-4153.