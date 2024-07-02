VBS at Beech Grove Church

HOLLANSBURG — It’s Vacation Bible School time. All children age three through sixth grade are invited to experience the “Wilderness Escape 2024! Look no further as the children will travel through this bible school learning about how much God provides. Each night they will learn about God is with us, God gives us what we need, God gives us strength and how God guides us.

Every night will also be filled with games, crafts, music and dinner. Each night there will be a contest between the boys and the girls to see who can bring in the most tithing that will be given to The Hideaway Trails for Hope Ranch.

The VBS will be held each Wednesday in July! July 3, 10, 17, and 24, from 6-8 p.m.

Pastor George Glaze and the Beech Grove family invites everyone to come,

The church location is 3420 Harrison Road, Hollansburg. For more information, contract the VBS Tribe leader, Sandi Baker at 937-947-2049.