Poultry Days serves record numbers

Elizabeth Brewer accepts the crown from the 2023 Miss Chick Isabel Rawlins (left). Meladi Brewer | Daily Advocate

VERSAILLES — Poultry Days sales of World-Famous Chicken dinners increased from 37,000 last year to 39,400 over a beautiful weekend. For the first time the festival offered limited business sales on Wednesday and Thursday preceding the festival in an effort to serve area businesses. The extra effort was the result of businesses asking the festival to serve all three shifts. Final sales were 15,000 on Friday, 14,000 on Saturday, 9,000 on Sunday and 1,400 on Wednesday and Thursday. All numbers point to Versailles being the home of the Worlds’ Largest Chicken Barbecue. The festival has served 1,213,685 dinners since 1952.

The 73rd gathering featured numerous new attractions with success reported by event leaders including first time leaders. Seventeen musical acts, over 500 participants in the 5K and vendors reporting some of the best sales experienced. VAPPA sold 30 cases of those tasty Pit Potatoes. Despite the number of guests, a family of bunnies born on the grounds managed to survive the festival protected by caring visitors.

There were many new event leaders and their contributions were much appreciated. We want to thank the organizers of all various contests and displays at the festival. These events don’t happen without dedicated leadership.

The board wants to congratulate the 2024 Miss Chick, Elizabeth “Liz” Brewer and her court, Maddalyn Walters, first runner-up from Greenville and Lauren Pohl, second runner-up from Versailles. Elizabeth won the competition after a tie in a contest including contestants from Ansonia, Greenville, Russia and Versailles. The is the second year there has been a tie illustrating the tight competition for this coveted title. Liz is the daughter of Mike and Jill Brewer and a recent graduate of Versailles who will be attending Franciscan University in Steubenville to study pre-medical biology with intentions to continue education in pediatric medicine. Brewer was sponsored by Antoinette Bridal, Walters by Brumbaugh Construction and Pohl by Pohl Transportation Inc. Lauren will be attending Miami University while Maddelyn will be attending a four-year university studying speech pathology and audiology.

Miss Chick and her court strolled the grounds making appearances at events and traveling to the Ultimate Fields to select their “Mr. Clucks”. Miss Chick’s Mr. Cluck is Armando from Nashville Tennessee. Armando performed a salsa dance and then proposed with a mini duck. Together with Little Miss Poultry Days, they will spread the “Chicken Love” ahead of the 74th festival. The “chicks” first official appearance will be the parade at the North Star Picnic parade to be held July 19th, 2024.

Miss Lillian Pitsenbarger of Versailles became the 40th Little Miss Poultry Days. The daughter of Mitch and Shelby Pitsenbarger, Lillian won among 25 young ladies. The first runner-up is Sadie Barton, daughter of Matt and Emily Barton of Versailles. Second runner-up is Hattie Hein, daughter of Adam and Jessica Hein of Statesboro Georgia.

Mike Dickman and Jackie Messenger added fun and lots of prizes to the 2024 Chicken Classic Cruise-In.

The show had a total of 118 cars, which were represented by 26 different towns and 3 states: Versailles, New Breman, Sidney, Union City In & Oh, Lakeview, Troy, Tipp City, Richmond In, Greenville, New Madison, Centerville, Winchester In, Yorkshire, Piqua, Minster, Fort Wayne In, Springboro, Englewood, Union, North Star, Arcanum, Beavercreek, Gettysburg, New Weston, Rossburg, Columbus, Lexington Ky. Chicken Classic Cruise-In Award Winners. Best of Show: Don Ditty of Greenville Ohio with a 1968 Chevy Camaro. Sponsors Choice: Kevin Foust of Farmersville Ohio with a 1941 Dodge WC40 Military Weapons Carrier. Chairmans Choice: Diana Subler of Versailles with a 1959 Chevy Corvette. Miss Chicks Choice: Albert Saunders of Sidney with a 1955 Chevy 210 Delray. Furthest Traveled: Brandon Groff of Lexington Ky with a 2018 Honda Civic Type R. Top 15 People’s Choice Awards: Don Ditty (see above), Kevin Foust (See above), Sheryl Hedger of Greenville with a 1957 Chevy Bel- Air, Don McMiller of Greenville with a 1932 Ford 3 Window Coupe, Scott Subler of Versailles with a 1946 Ford, Tom Myers of Tipp City with a 1957 Chevy Cameo Truck, Matt Rismiller of Greenville with a 1967 Camaro, Rob Smith of Bradford with a 1956 Chevy Truck, Chris Jenkinson. Of Versailles with a 1956 Chevy Nomad, Tim Hoschouer of Greenville with a 1965 Chevy II Nova, Mike & Carol Denton of Lynn In. with a 1972 Dodge Charger Rally, Scott Thobe of Versailles with a 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1, Diane Kunk of Russia with a 1971 Ford Torino, John & Cheryl Goubeaux of Versailles with a 1969 Chevy Chevelle SS.

Fourth annual Chicken Eating Contest sponsored by Lane 19/Community Lanes in Minster and organized by VTown Tigers. Nate B won the under 21 “Clutch” division with a time of 2:28 followed by Bob H at 2:34 and Evan VanSkyock took third for the second year with a time of 2:46. The over 21 “Brewed” division was won by Damian W for the third year with a time of 1:39. A few seconds faster than 1:44 last year. Second was Josh Bruns at 1:51 and third was Daniel H at 1:52. Past Miss Chick Amanda Borchers won the “Chick Competition” for the third year with a time of 1:39. Contestants ate a full chicken dinner (with the half chicken replaced by chicken legs) in a competition for time.