Six local athletes receive SWDAB scholarships

DARKE COUNTY — The Southwest District Athletic Board honored 46 student-athletes on June 26 at the annual Scholarship Recognition Program in Dayton.
Six graduating seniors from Darke County received scholarships during the event.
Brooklyn Crickmore and Tucker Miller from Bradford and Lydia Hecht and Kaleb Petitjean from Versailles all received scholarships as part of the SWDAB Scholarship Athlete Program.
As part of the Southwest District Board Member Honorary and Memorial Scholarships, Bella Black and Braden Keating from Tri-Village received the Fred Durkle Memorial scholarships.