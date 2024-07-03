Fair king and queen candidates announced

Grace Borchers Sophia Aultman Daxton Harter Margaret McGlinch Allee Grimme Megan Wood Amelia Price Collin Batten

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Junior Fair will host its annual Darke County Fair Royalty contest on Tuesday, July 9, 7 p.m., at Radiant Lighthouse, 5256 Sebring Warner Road, Greenville. The annual event crowns the Darke County Junior Fair King & Queen and their court. The king and queen will reign over the 2024 Great Darke County Fair.

The new royalty will have the opportunity to represent the Darke County Fair throughout Ohio at other county fairs, as well as handing out ribbons and awards at the Darke County Fair. The royalty will also be able to attend events during the fair and will be recognized for their achievements.

Six girls and two boys announced they were candidates for the prestigious title.

Queen contestants include:

Grace Borchers, 17, of Yorkshire. She is the daughter of Charlie and Renae Borchers and is representing Versailles FFA.

Megan Wood, 17, of Bradford. She is the daughter of Mike and Christina Wood and is representing Odds ‘n’ Ends 4-H Club.

Amelia Price, 18, of New Madison. She is the daughter of Tony and Geneva Price and is representing Kountry Kids 4-H Club.

Sophia Aultman, 17, of Greenville. She is the daughter of Matt and Morgan Aultman and is representing Ansonia FFA.

Allee Grimme, 17, of Versailles. She is the daughter of Heidi Grimme and is representing Versailles Busy Beavers 4-H Club.

Margaret McGlinch, 17, of Versailles. She is the daughter of Greg and Janet McGlinch and is representing Versailles FFA.

King contestants include:

Daxton Harter, 17, of New Weston. He is the son of Jeremy and Krista Francis and Kane Harter and is representing 4-H.

Collin Batten, 17, of Versailles. He is the son of Suzanne and Chris Batten and is representing Versailles FFA.