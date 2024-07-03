Junior garden club beautifies Stebbins Field

The yearly Community Beautification project of the Butterflies Junior Garden Club has been at the Greenville Girls Softball Diamonds, Stebbins Field and 2024 is a special planting celebrating 40 years as a club. The club received donations from Councilman Clarence Godwin and Greenville Community Fund for the plants. Shown are Ruth Gilmore, Alivia Addis, Audrey Allread and co- leader Kim Cromwell in front of of the eight-foot galvanized stock tank the club provided several years ago. Submitted photos Ruth Gilmore straightened the clubs sign in front of the 2 galvanized fire pit rings. Submitted photos The two 31 gallon steel trash cans hold the Cleopatra canna with Blackie and Sweet Marguerite sweet potato vine. Submitted photos The Cleopatra Canna is an uncommon canna Lily that is truly a great addition in the garden. It blooms with streaks of vivid colors for a truly unique and textural bloom. Charlene Thornhill, leader of the Butterflies Junior Garden Club for all 40 years is pleased the the member’s plantings. Submitted photos

The yearly Community Beautification project of the Butterflies Junior Garden Club has been at the Greenville Girls Softball Diamonds, Stebbins Field and 2024 is a special planting celebrating 40 years as a club. The club received donations from Councilman Clarence Godwin and Greenville Community Fund for the plants. Shown are Ruth Gilmore, Alivia Addis, Audrey Allread and co- leader Kim Cromwell in front of of the eight-foot galvanized stock tank the club provided several years ago.

Ruth Gilmore straightened the clubs sign in front of the 2 galvanized fire pit rings.

The two 31 gallon steel trash cans hold the Cleopatra canna with Blackie and Sweet Marguerite sweet potato vine.

The Cleopatra Canna is an uncommon canna Lily that is truly a great addition in the garden. It blooms with streaks of vivid colors for a truly unique and textural bloom. Charlene Thornhill, leader of the Butterflies Junior Garden Club for all 40 years is pleased the the member’s plantings.