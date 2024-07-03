Concert series will feature Solistic

Solistic Submitted photo

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will host Solistic on Tuesday, July 16 at 7:30 p.m. This wildly creative band hails from Dayton, and includes Khrys Blank and Eric Reith on percussion, Brad Denson on bass, Josh Johnson on drums, Eric Henry on guitar and Damien Dennis on keys. They call themselves a “multi-genre collective” of musicians from a variety of backgrounds and influences producing their own version of “funky original rock.” We might slide from rock to jazz to somewhere in bluesland without realizing we’ve been traveling. It will be a lucky night at the Hayner with this percussion-led soulful sound.

The Lucky Lemonade Concert series happens on Tuesdays in July at 7:30 pm. Concerts take place in the stone courtyard behind the Hayner and feature current, regional, original music. Remaining 2024 concerts include the folksy bluegrass band Yarnspinners on July 23 and your favorite 60s 70s 80s rock by Vinyl Vultures on July 30.

Lucky Lemonade Concerts are free and require no reservations.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is proudly supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and generous gifts to the Friends of Hayner. For more information regarding these free events and to receive a complete listing of Hayner events, please call 937-339-0457 or visit our website at www.TroyHayner.org for complete details.