Mundy to perform in Troy

Ryan Mundy Submitted photo

TROY — Fridays on Prouty concert series will host the Ryan Mundy Band on Friday, July 12, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. Mundy comes from Springfield, with what he calls “rockin’ country music.” His style combines country threads of sweet soulful life-longing lyrics with red-hot-rock edges to make a modern country sound. He is a six-time nominee for the Josie Music awards at the Grand Ole Opry House for Best Male Vocalist in 2022 and for Song of the Year for “On You” and Best Music Video for “Truck Thang” in 2023. Ryan Mundy is an Ohio-original and a rising force in the Ohio country music scene. He is a hardworking, tireless performer with a bright vision for his style. His latest recording is “Payin My Dues,” which speaks of his energy and determination.

This free concert requires no reservations but bring a lawn chair and grab some dinner, a beverage or ice cream from one of the great downtown Troy restaurants within walking distance. Visit www.TroyMainStreet.org/dining to learn more about your options.

Fridays on Prouty concerts are a collaboration between the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center and Troy Main Street. Concerts are free to the public thanks to a generous grant from The Troy Foundation. For more information on the Fridays on Prouty concert series visit: www.troyhayner.org/fridays-on-prouty.