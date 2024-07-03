Local Briefs

Webster Ice Cream Social

VERSAILLES — The public is invited to the Webster United Methodist Church for its annual Ice Cream Social on Sunday, July 28 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. There will be sandwiches, noodle soup, pies, cakes, beverages and of course, ice cream in many flavors. The church is located at 8849 Seibt Rd., just one block east of State Route 185 in Webster.

FM BoE meeting

PITSBURG — The Franklin Monroe Board of Education will hold a Board of Education meeting in the Music Room (D111) at 8591 Oakes Road on Wednesday, July 17. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Class of ‘64 lunch

GREENVILLE — The Greenville High School Class of 1965 will hold its luncheon on Wednesday, July 10, 11:30 a.m., at the Moose Lodge, 1200 Sweitzer St., Greenville, 937-548-8741 (across from Clark’s Gasoline Station). Spouses, guests and/or significant others are also invited, as well as members of other Greenville High School classes.