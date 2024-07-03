Municipal Court report

GREENVILLE — Judge Julie L. Monnin, Darke County Municipal Court, reported on the case statistics of the court for June 2024.
There were 276 new cases filed in the Darke County Municipal Court in June 2024. The cases are broken down as follows: 55 Criminal, eight OMVIs, 137 other traffic and 76 civil cases. There were 298 cases terminated/disposed of in June 2024.
For more information, contact Judge Julie L. Monnin, Darke County Municipal Court, Darke County Courthouse, 504 South Broadway, Suite 7, Greenville, OH 45331. Telephone 937-547-7340.