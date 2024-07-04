Harter receives achievement award

Daxton Harter

NEW WESTON — The 2024 Ohio 4-H Achievement Awards were presented earlier this month at the Nationwide and Ohio Farm Bureau 4-H Center in Columbus. Daxton Harter from New Weston received the Personal Development Achievement Award.

Harter, 18, has been a 4-H member for 10 years. He has shown horses and chickens and taken a variety of special interest projects. He is a Junior Fair Board member, camp counselor, and is a part of the All Extension Advisory Committee and Darke County 4-H Committee. Harter is also involved in the Darke County CARTEENS program and is a member of the Ohio 4-H Teen Leadership Council. He is a senior at the Ohio Virtual Academy and plans to pursue a career in engineering after graduation. Daxton is the son of Krista and Jeremy Francis.

Ohio 4-H Achievement Awards are presented annually to individuals for outstanding work in their project area. The evening was hosted by the Ohio 4-H Foundation, with 29 youth receiving 2024 honors.

Ohio 4-H is the youth development program of Ohio State University Extension, the outreach arm of the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences. In 2023, more than 156,000 Ohio youth participated in clubs, groups, and special interest programs.