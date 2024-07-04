Farm Power of the Past celebrates 25 years

Hundreds of tractors will be on display throughout the festival. Submitted photos The Darke County Fairgrounds will be filled with fun July 11-14 when Greenville Farm Power of the Past brings its 25th annual show to the fairgrounds. Submitted photos The display of vintage gas engines is always a hit during the annual Greenville Farm Power of the Past. Submitted photos

GREENVILLE — It is time to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Greenville Farm Power of the Past and this year’s show July 11–14 promises to be one to remember. Features this year are Lesser-Known Classic Tractors and OhioBuilt Gas Engines. “Lesser-Knowns” generally are companies that produced tractors and either went out of business or became part a competitor’s company.

About 100 years ago, there were around 200 different companies manufacturing tractors. There were several hundred Ohio manufacturers of gas engines from the 1890s to the 1930s. Darke County inventors played a big part in the early 1900s.

Four collector groups with nationwide membership will be part of the show this year. The B.F. Avery Collectors, Custom Collectors, and the Cast Iron Seat Collectors Association will be returning for their summer shows. The Minneapolis-Moline Prairie Gold Rush will be attending for the first time.

The arts, crafts, and flea market has 80+ vendors already registered and more will be registering at the show. There will be vendors on the grounds as well as in the Coliseum. Those hunger pangs can be satisfied with food and treats from Adam’s Food Trailer, Charley’s Chops, Chettar Butts BBQ Pulled Pork, Fiske Cheese Curds, Fiske Corn Dogs, Fiske Fries, Heavenly Pretzels, Hunts Concessions, Just Ice Cream, Kettle Nation, Kiwanis Club of New Madison, Martin’s Concessions, Mike’s Family Concessions, Old Nellie’s, Poor Betty’s, Taste Bud-EEZ (formerly MBJ Concessions), The Kings Nuts & Tea, and Ullery Concessions. The swap meet rounds out the list.

Kids look forward to the annual scavenger hunts. Daily story time and craft, coin scramble in the straw, and Dietrich’s NKTPA Kiddie Tractor Pull have sponsors for the first time. Thank you to the Lockhart Family for sponsoring the scavenger hunts, and Flory Landscaping and Koenig Equipment for sponsoring the other three kids’ events.

The Fine Arts Building will be the location for ladies events. Melanie Nealeigh, Tammy Baughn, Audrey Hathaway, and Jana Bruggeman will return with their craft specialties. New this year are Kelsi Hirschy and Becky Newberry with a “make and take” quilting activity and Nichole Linebaugh with yoga.

There’s more! Square dancing with Wesley Fenton calling, Chainsaw Carving by Dayle Lewis, oil field engines, the annual July Classic Tractor Pull and Antique Tractor Pull with Darke County Tractor Pullers, the garden tractor pull with WOGTPA, Tractor Cruise sponsored by Darke County Farm Bureau, and the Heavyweight Horse Pull. The weekend rounds out with the Sunday Car Show and the Sunday Church Service with Pastor Jim Meredith and music by Nancy Livingston Fletter.

Opening ceremonies are daily at 9 a.m. Darke County Veterans will assist with the ceremonies and will also have their building on the fairgrounds open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Admission is $5 per day per person. Kids 12 and under are admitted free. A membership/gate pass is available at the show office for $10 per person. Golf carts are allowed and are charged a $10 registration fee. Camping is available. Visit www.greenvillefarmpower.org or their Facebook page for more information. Chet Linebaugh is the president and can be reached at 937-459-6424. Anissa Krueger is in charge of vendors and can be reached at 937-564-4307. Les Spencer, Sr. can be contacted about the swap meet at 937-472-8036. Larry Parrett is in charge of camping and can be contacted at 937-654-1317.

There will be lots to see and do, so come out and enjoy the fun.