Hyre to “Dot the I” at the OSU v Akron game in August

Brody Hyre will be "dotting the i" in Scripts Ohio Aug. 31st.

By Meladi Brewer

DARKE COUNTY — 2017 Versailles graduate has earned his spot to “Dot the I” in an upcoming Ohio State University football game.

“It is an absolute honor to be a part of the organization, let alone to do something this ingrained into OSU tradition,” Brody Hyre said.

Ohio State University is known for being prestigious and having rich history. With that history comes years of tradition, and “Dotting the I” is a highly regarded tradition within the “Best Damn Band in the Land.”

“It is afforded to a fourth or fifth year sousaphone (tuba) player, and it is a tradition OSU fans know,” Hyre said. “To be the one who gets to do it is a dream only a few get to experience.”

Hyre will be a lone sousaphone player who will stand in for the dot in the “i” when the band performs the “Script Ohio” formation. To get into position, the player marches into place using a high-kicking step called a “strut” and ends with a 24-count “hats off bow” before playing a solo.

Every time the band performs “Script Ohio”, a different player is chosen to stand it. Hyre will be dotting his long awaited “i” on Aug. 31st when OSU faces Akron.

“The fact I have this opportunity is a dream come true,” Hyre said. “Being a part of the marching band is the best thing I’ve ever done.”

Hyre is a Capital University graduate who decided to first audition for the marching band in 2020. He said he did not know if he was going to make it, but “God sure knew what he was doing.”

“All these years have given me memories that I will forever, and I have gotten more opportunities than I could have ever imagined four-and-a-half years ago,” Hyre said.

Those who would like to purchase tickets to see Hyre “dot the I” on Aug. 31st, can purchase tickets at ohiostatebuckeyes.com/sports/2019/3/29/football-tickets.

The Hyres will also be selling t-shirts for the game. The red t-shirt will sport the state of Ohio shape with a script “ohio” in white through it. The fun comes from the “i” being a sousaphone player instead of the traditional letter. The back will state “BRODY HYRE DOTS the ‘I’” with the game information.

To view and order the shirt, visit docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe02hyVdDFg0MtuOAs9gePPA6zzEXgJf61BqBKOZTsPXE9NoA/viewform.

Shirts can be picked up at the Versailles Schools, door 19, on Sunday, Aug. 11th from 1 p.m. until 3. Orders can be paid in cash upon receipt or via venmo @Brodyhyre.

For questions of more information, contact Michele Hyre at 937-621-1612.

Hyre would like to thank everyone for their support, and he would like to give a special shout out to the organization.

“Thank you for pushing us as hard as you did. Had they not expected such a high level of achievement, I wouldn’t be standing where I am, and I wouldn’t be able to achieve this dream. They deserve all the recognition,” Hyre said.

To contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected].