Submit your fair photo and you could win

Everhett Fisher flashes a smile while showing a calf for the first time. Katy Fisher submitted this photo and earned a place on the 2023 Fair Magazine cover. Katy Fisher

GREENVILLE — The fair is less than two months away and now is a great time to peruse some of the photos you took at last year’s fair and recall some of the great memories you and your family had. Finding that spectacular picture you couldn’t wait to post on social media could also mean some additional spending money at this year’s fair.

The Daily Advocate/The Early Bird is hosting its 2024 Fair Photo Cover Contest. The contest began July 3, and you have until midnight on July 17 to submit your photo. Did you capture your kids enjoying the rides? Maybe it was a special photo of some of the livestock. Perhaps, you captured the lights from the midways or rides at just the right time. Go ahead and submit it.

This year’s winning photo is sponsored by GNB Banking Centers and will be featured on the cover of The Daily Advocate and Early Bird Fair Magazine. The winner will receive a $150 cash prize.

The People’s Choice (second place) winner will receive $75. The People’s Choice Award is sponsored by Edison State Community College.

Worch Lumber, Versailles, will sponsor the third-place prize (honorable mention). The winner will receive $50.

Voting begins July 18 and will end July 30 at midnight.

To submit your fair photo, visit DailyAdvocate.com and look for the link.