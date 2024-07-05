Upcoming local blood drives

DARKE COUNTY — Help raise the summer blood supply by donating at on of the following blood drives.

Versailles community blood drive Monday, July 15 from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Versailles Knights of Columbus Hall, 8440 state Route 47.

Family of God Ministries community blood drive Saturday, July 20 from 9 a.m. to noon at 310 W. South St., Arcanum.

Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com. Walk-ins are welcome at the Solvita Dayton Center, 349 S. Main St.

Beginning July 1, everyone who registers to donate at any Solvita blood drive or the Solvita Dayton Center will receive the Solvita “From One to Many” beach towel and will be automatically entered in the drawing for two tickets to Taylor Swift’s Nov. 3 show at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.solvita.org/donorxpress.