Powell votes to protect students

Jenna Powell Submitted photo

COLUMBUS — The Ohio House of Representatives passed Senate Bill 104, last Wednesday, legislation that included an amendment to protect the students of Ohio, announced State Representative Jena Powell (R-Arcanum).

“The House made great strides to protect Ohio children by passing the Bathroom Bill,” said Powell. “Bathrooms should be a safe space for children – that’s a no-brainer. Now it’s up to my colleagues in the Senate to make these common-sense protections in Ohio law.”

Senate Bill 104 would update the College Credit Plus Program by enacting several recommendations made in Auditor Faber’s 2021 report on the program. The bill includes language from House Bill 184, which states that only boys will be allowed in the boy’s restroom, locker room, or shower room, and only girls will be allowed in the girl’s restroom, locker room, or shower room, at public and non-chartered public schools, ESC’s, and institutions of higher education.

Additional language to ensure safe spaces and equality for all students, includes the below provisions:

Requirements that public and chartered nonpublic schools, educational service centers (ESCs), and institutions of higher education designate specified facilities for the exclusive use of students of either the male biological sex or the female biological sex.

Requirements that schools provide separate overnight accommodations for members of the female biological sex.

S.B. 104 heads to the Governor for a signature.