Whirledge featured at July 7 concert

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Municipal Concert Band will once again present a free concert at the Marling Band Shell in the Greenville Park this Sunday, July 7, 7 p.m. The concerts are an excellent way to get out and enjoy the park and family while listening to great music.

This week the band will feature the vocal talents of Chelsea Whirledge. She is the Vocal Music Director and Fine Arts Chair for Greenville Senior High School. She is a yearly vocalist with the band and a crowd favorite. Whirledge will sing You Raise Me Up, Twist and Shout and Never Enough. The GMCB will perform music both old and new for your listening pleasure.

Concerts in park are free and open to the public. There is now more parking available as the city has been busy with clean up. Plenty of bench seating is available or you are welcome to bring your own chair to enjoy band and park. Bring a friend and enjoy the show.