Political rumblings

By Timothy Johnson

Preacher’s Point

Has anyone in the press not talked about President Biden’s debate performance? Little can be said that has not already saturated the news and private conversations. In too simplistic of a sumerary, one side says, “I told you so!” and the other says, “We have to do something.”

With the political climate in America reaching a boiling point, Christians need to remember some Biblical passages.

Romans 13:1-4, “Let every soul be subject unto the higher powers. For there is no power but of God: the powers that be are ordained of God. Whosoever therefore resisteth the power, resisteth the ordinance of God: and they that resist shall receive to themselves damnation. For rulers are not a terror to good works, but to the evil. Wilt thou then not be afraid of the power? do that which is good, and thou shalt have praise of the same: For he is the minister of God to thee for good. But if thou do that which is evil, be afraid; for he beareth not the sword in vain: for he is the minister of God a revenger to execute wrath upon him that doeth evil.”

The message in this passage is twofold.

First, to the average Joe, obey the law of the land and have respect for those in authority over you because God gave them their authority. In America, we have freedom of speech and the right to criticize our leaders. But when the need to criticize comes along, we must do it respectfully. When Christians cannot bridal their speech, we prove our religion is worthless (meaning that we do not act as if God is our God)(James 1:26). It should be unacceptable in society and repulsive to Christians to shout or chant expletives to anyone, let alone someone in authority. Even phrases like, “Let’s go Brandon!” should be unacceptable to a Christian. True, there are no cuss words in the phrase, but we all know what it means, and we should abstain from all appearances of evil (1 Thessalonians 5:22).

Second, to those in authority – your job is to promote good among the people. This responsibility is accomplished by understanding right and wrong, good and evil, punishing evildoers, and rewarding those who do good. Never forget the phrase, “For he is the minister of God…” Everyone in authority, from government officials to parents, teachers, bosses at work, and even the sixteen-year-old shift leader at the local Burger King, has a responsibility to God about how they handle the authority given to them and do their jobs. God is telling us that prayer, the Bible, and faith are essential to administer the power God Himself has given you as a leader.

In America, the leaders, the average Joe, and the Christians have failed in our God-given responsibility of handling authority (whether we are the person with it or under it).

Another passage Christians must remember is 2 Chronicles 7:14. The healing of our nation is the sole responsibility of the Christian. Read what the verse says, “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” God does not say that if the nation elects the right guy, or the government issues the correct policies or adapts an excellent constitution, it says if my people which are called by my name.

Our spiritual condition is critical. There has never been a time when everyone in the nation was a Christian. Still, the Christian influence was always evident until the 1960s. By influence, I mean that most people, including the nonreligious, accepted Biblical morals as a pattern to live by. Now, the Bible is ignored, even by many Christians. Until revival comes within Christianity and the influence of the Holy Spirit comes back onto society, the nation’s decline will continue regardless of who holds what office. We will reap what we sow (Psalm 126:5; Hosea 10:12).

One last thing I would like to address. Recently, I have been asked several times, “How can I be a Christian and support Trump?”

To answer, I need to go back in time.

In January 2016, I attended a prayer meeting at the Capital Building in Indianapolis. When the event was over, I found myself alone with then-Governor Mike Pence. The Iran nuclear deal was just shy of six months old, and I had the opportunity to ask a politician something I had always wanted to ask a politician.

“Governor Pence, can I ask you a question?”

“By all means, go right ahead.”

“Being a Christian, do you know about the prophecy of Ezekiel 38?”

“I’m familar with it, yes.”

“Does anyone in Washington consider the Bible in their decisions? Knowing that at some future date Iran, will invade Israel, should we be making treaties with them?”

“Very few, consider the Bible.”

We continued to chat about the Bible and politics for about five minutes. Then, we prayed together and parted ways.

The primaries started. My choices for a Republican candidate were in order – Huckabee, Cruz, Carson, and Paul. Trump was not on my list. I did not vote for Trump in the primary. However, it soon became apparent that Trump would win the Republican nomination.

I did not like some of Trump’s campaign statements, most of which had nothing to do with policy. Therefore, I decided not to vote for President with Trump and Clinton as my choices. However, when Trump announced Pence as his running mate, I changed my mind and voted for Trump. My vote was more of a vote for Pence than Trump. My brief conversation with Governor Pence was the determining factor.

This election cycle, my guy was DeSantis, not Trump. By the time the primary hit Indiana, the only two on the ballot were Trump and Haley, and Haley had already dropped out.

I am anti-Biden, or more accurately, anti-Biden policies, and that causes some to think I am pro-Trump. Honestly, I can think of ten Republicans off the top of my head I would vote for before Trump, but he is the only other choice. I will say this about Trump: at times, he is his own worst enemy, but he is a friend to America.

As mentioned above, I have always tried to be respectful when criticizing Biden’s policies.

Now that I have upset both Biden and Trump supporters, please remember that this is America, and everyone is entitled to state their opinion.

Preacher Johnson is the Pastor of Countryside Baptist Church in Parke County Indiana. Website: www.preachers-point.com; Email: [email protected]; Mail: 25 W 1200 N; Kingman IN 47952. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Timothy-Preacher-Johnson-101171088326638. All Scripture KJV.