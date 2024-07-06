The 1928 World Series — Cardinals and Yankees

By Ron Griffitts

Contributing columnist

In fall 1928, the New York Yankees (101-53) managed by Miller Huggins met the St. Louis Cardinals (95-59) managed by Bill McKechnie.

The Cards were led by Jim Bottomly (.325 BA, 31 HR, 136 RBI, 123 R, 20 3b), Frankie Frisch (.300 BA, 107 R, 29 SB), George Harper (.305 BA). Chick Hafey (.337 BA, 27 HR, 111 RBI, 101 R) and Taylor Douthit (111 R). Among the reserves was 24 year old Pepper Martin who in later years played a big role for St. Louis.

Their pitching staff was led by Bill Sherdel (21-10, 2.86 ERA), 41 year old Grover Alexander (16-9), Jesse Haines (20-8), Flint Rhem (11-8) and in the bullpen Sly Johnson (8-4).

The Yankees were led on offense by Lou Gehrig (.374 BA, 27 HR, 147 RBI, 139 R, 210 H, 13 3b), Tony Lazzeri (.332 BA), Mark Koenig (.319 BA, 10 3b), Bob Meusel (113 RBI,), Babe Ruth (.323 BA, 54 HR, 146 RBI, 163 R) and Earle Combs (.310 BA, 118 R, 194 H, 21 3b).

Their starting pitchers were George Pipgras (24-13), Waite Hoyt (23-7), Herb Pennock (17-6, 2.56 ERA), Hank Johnson (14-9) and Al Shealy (8-6).

In game one in Yankee Stadium in the Bronx section of New York City, Waite Hoyt opposed the Cards’ Bill Sherdel. Hoyt fared better as he limited the Redbirds to just three hits and one run due to a Jim Bottomley solo home run. The Yankees behind a two-run home run by Bob Meusel and an RBI double by Lou Gehrig went on to a 4-1 win and 1-0 series lead.

In game two, Grover Cleveland Alexander started against George Pipgras and again the Yankee starter fared better as the Bronx Bombers got to Alexander for eight runs in only 2 and 1/3 innings and went on to a 9-3 win. Lou Gehrig had a home run for New York as for the second day in a row the Yankee starter pitched a complete game-this time allowing only four hits.

For game three, the teams switched to Sportsman Park in St. Louis with Montgomery County, Ohio native Jesse Haines starting for the Cardinals. Even though the Cards took a 2-0 first inning lead, three St. Louis errors and two home runs by Lou Gehrig, one inside the park, propelled the Yankees to a 7-3 win. Tom Zachary pitched a complete game for the Yankees as they led three games to none in the series.

In a fitting finale to a one sided World Series, Babe Ruth pounded out three solo home runs, Lou Gehrig added one and Clint Durst another as the Yankees coasted to a 7-3 win to sweep the Cardinals for the World Series title.

The Cardinals were back the next year while the Yankees returned to the fall classic in 1932.

Players from each team that went on to the Hall of Fame included, besides Ruth and Gehrig, manager Miller Huggins, Tony Lazzeri., Waite Hoyt, Herb Pennock and youngsters Bill Dickey and Leo Durocher for the Yankees. For St. Louis Frankie Frisch, Chick Hafey, Jim Bottomley, shortstop Rabbit Moranville, pitchers Jesse Haines and Grover Alexander as well as manager Bill McKechnie would all later be enshrined at Cooperstown.

McKechnie was the manager of the Reds in their pennant and World Series winning years of 1939 and 1940 and Waite Hoyt was a long time Reds’ radio broadcaster.

Statistics for this article were from baseball-reference.com.