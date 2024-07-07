Driver hit turning into driveway

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — On July 7, 2024 at approximately 1:15 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Union City Rescue and Liberty Township Fire Department responded to the 700 block of State Route 502 for a reported two-vehicle injury crash.
Preliminary investigation revealed a white/black Ford Crown Victoria driven by Garrett Fasick, 20, of Greenville, was traveling eastbound on State Route 502 when he struck a white Dodge Caravan driven by Brent Riddle, 48, of Greenville who was traveling westbound on State Route 502 and was attempting to make a left turn into a driveway. Both driver and front seat passenger, Chasity Riddle, of the Caravan were transported to Wayne HealthCare for minor injuries. Fasick was uninjured in the crash.