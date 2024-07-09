Celebrate history at Gathering at Garst

The encampment at the Gathering at Garst is an opportunity to meet reenactors and ask questions about history. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — Darke County Parks invites the community to come celebrate history at the Gathering at Garst on July 27 (10 a.m.-8 p.m.) and July 28 (11 a.m.-5 p.m.). This event has been a staple in the community for over 10 years, and will return this year as usual but under the direction of the Darke County Park District.

Darke County Parks has always taken great pride in overseeing the living history encampment at Gathering at Garst. This year, the encampment will be bigger and better than before. Appreciate history as you wander through camps dating from 1750-1865. Re-enactors in period clothing demonstrate what life was like for our ancestors. Don’t hesitate to ask questions as the folks are friendly and eager to share their knowledge with visitors.

Cannon demonstrations will take place throughout both days. Skirmishes, and storytelling. Children’s games will be a-plenty. Across the street, there will be a plethora of artisan vendors to shop from. Find indoor plants, handmade jewelry, garden décor, honey, and much more.

While you’re in the shopping mood, you can also stop by The Last Chance Mercantile. Last Chance Mercantile is a two-day tag sale on the grounds of the Garst Museum during the Gathering at Garst. You can often find treasures such as furniture, frames, old garden statues, dishes, antiques, textiles, artwork, costume jewelry, garden ornaments, and Greenville/Darke County memorabilia at the Mercantile. The Featured Artist tent will return this year. Artists selected to be participate this year include Ethan Tutwiler, Donald P. Smith, Jacob Schneider, Sarah Hess, Alan Capasso, and Gavin Otteson. Stop by during the event and see the variety of works of art these artists have created.

Enjoy a beer from the tavern and then grab a bite to eat from one of the numerous food trucks that will be on-site. Then sit a spell and enjoy one of the many musical performances scheduled throughout both days, including Dalton & Delaney, Vintage 3, Blue Leafs, John Beatrice, and Joseph Helfrich.

Admission to the event is free. Parking will be available for $5/vehicle. For more information about Gathering at Garst, visit www.darkecountyparks.org/gathering.