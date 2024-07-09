Union City Police Blotter

Provided photo

May 30

DISORDERLY: At 7:51 a.m. officers responded to the 400 block of N. Davidson Street in reference to a disturbance. Officers made contact with a male who had kicked the door in trying to get to another male to leave the residence because the female wanted him out. Officers explained to the female and male that they had to have the other male evicted from the residence, and they informed the male that he was looking at a pretty serious charge for kicking the other male’s door in. The other male stated he did not wish to press charges, and the female was informed that she cannot just kick someone out of the apartment. This matter is closed.

June 8

THEFT: At 10:43 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 200 block of E. Caroline Street in reference to a bike that had been stolen from the property. The female complainant advised that her son had his Mongoose Durham Mountain Bike that was blue and orange in color, valued at $2,000, stolen from their property. No charges are pending at this time due to insufficient evidence and the bike not being located.

June 9

911 HANG UP: Officers responded to the 300 block of E Main Street around 2:49 a.m., in reference to a 911 hang-up call. Officers have been dispatched to the residence multiple times over the past two weeks, and upon arrival, they met with the suspect, David Santiago Hernandez. A translator helped with the interaction, and at first Hernandez denied calling 911. Officers asked to see his phone and saw he contacted them that morning. He said he contacted 911 because he had been drinking and had gotten into a verbal argument with his girlfriend earlier in the morning because some of her friends accused him of physically hitting her. He said that because he was drinking he wanted to contact help to turn himself in. He also admitted to have taken drugs that his friends put in his beer. Hernandez had been warned about misusing 911 services twice in the past two weeks. On June 3rd alone, he had contacted 911 approximately 32 times between the hours of 10:36 p.m. and 11:45 p.m. Hernandez was charged with misuse of a 911 emergency line, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree.

June 14

PROPERTY DAMAGE: Officers were notified of a vehicle that had been damaged while sitting outside outside the 900 block of Elm Street. The male complainant stated his car had damage to the passenger side window that appeared to be from a rock. He stated that there was a man who owned the property next door that had mowed the grass during the time the vehicle was sitting, and he believed that a rock might have been hit by the mower and struck the window.

