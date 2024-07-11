Fourth graders can visit museum for free

Wherever this banner is displayed at museums across Ohio, fourth graders can visit at no cost with a paid adult admission.

GREENVILLE — Those lazy days of summer can be challenging for both parents and students! Looking for something to do that is both fun and educational? Students who were in fourth grade last school year can visit Garst Museum and other participating museums free of charge.

The Fourth Grade History Pass is a new program sponsored by America 250-Ohio, the official state commission responsible for leading Ohio’s celebrations around America’s semi-quincentennial in 2026. Ohio’s school history curriculum focuses on the historical, geographical, governmental, and economic aspects of their state and nation.

A visit andtour of Garst Museum provides an immersive experience that goes beyond the classroom.

Students may obtain their free pass (digital or printed) by visiting the America 250-Ohio website or asking for the pass at Garst Museum. The student must be accompanied by a paid adult general admission and must visit the museum on or before Aug. 31. On Sept. 1, Garst Museum will again offer this program for students just beginning their fourth-grade school year with it continuing until Aug. 31, 2025.