Tribute to John Denver is Sept. 22

Ted Vigil

FORT RECOVERY — There was a period in the 1970’s and ‘80’s, that when flipping through the radio stations, listeners would invariably hear John Denver singing one of his songs that was sweeping the nation at the time. His many fans appreciated his sweet music with heartwarming lyrics that lent themselves to singing and humming along. Among his most popular releases were: Country Roads, Rocky Mountain High, Leaving on a Jet Plane, Thank God I’m a Country Boy, etc. And going to any wedding in that time period and even yet today, meant hearing Denver’s Annie’s Song (“You fill up my senses…”).

Want to re-live those good times? Or maybe just find out what it was your parents and grandparents found so wonderful about John Denver and the songs he composed and sang? You can! At 2:00 on Sunday, September 22, Ted Vigil will be appearing at the Fort Recovery Elementary/ Middle School filling the auditeria with the reminiscent sounds of John Denver.

Not only does Vigil sound exactly like John, he could pass for his twin. So, despite the fact that John passed away in an airplane accident in 1997 at the age of 53, “his” music can still be enjoyed at the Ted Vigil Tribute to John Denver Concert.

Concert tickets are $20 and can be picked up at Kaup Pharmacy in Fort Recovery, or they can be mailed to you by calling: 937-375-3034 (Tin Cupboard). Mailed tickets need to be paid in advance by using a credit card. Tickets will also be available at the door on September 22, but the cost there will be $25. All profits from the show will go to the renovation of the Fort Recovery Opera House.

For more information about the Tribute Show or to hear a song from the show, go to www.tedvigil.com or the Ted Vigil Facebook page: TedVigil/John Denver. For more information on the Fort Recovery Concert (Sept. 22) call 419-852-6110.

As a young teen, Vigil entered a singing contest. It was then and there that the judges and audience were overwhelmed by how much this guy looked and sounded like John Denver! Not only did Ted win the contest, but because of that event and encouragement from the judges, The Ted Vigil Tribute to John Denver was born!