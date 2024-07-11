Wiest presents program at GPL

Hannah and Robert Wiest explored Great Britain and Hannah will be at Greenville Public Library to share her story. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — Ever dreamed of just packing a bag and taking off on an adventure? That’s just what Hannah Wiest did in the fall of last year. She’ll be sharing her experiences on Wednesday, July 24 at 1 p.m. only at Greenville Public Library.

In October 2023, with only plane tickets and one hotel night booked, Hannah and her husband Robert shouldered their backpacks to explore Great Britain. They let the adventure guide them, booking tours, trains, and accommodations as they went.

Along the way, they discovered not only medieval churches and pubs older than the U.S., but that dreams don’t have to wait for retirement. Join Hannah as she details their journey and shares what she learned about traveling light and spontaneously.

This is a free event, and registration is not required to attend. For more information on this or any of our upcoming programs, contact Mandy at (937) 548-3915.