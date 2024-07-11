Guyette will speak at meeting

Matt Guyette

GREENVILLE — Darke County Democratic Chair Matt Guyette will be the guest speaker at the Darke County Democratic & Independent Women’s Group July 17 meeting.

Guyette, who is also a member of the Darke County Board of Elections, ran for the Democratic nomination to serve as U.S. Representative for the 8th Congressional District in 2014, 2018 and 2020. He was “bringing an alternative message to an area used to one-party rule by John Boehner.”

While earning a Bachelor’s Degree in International Studies with a concentration in Natural Hazard Mitigation and Regional Development Planning, Guyette completed internships with the Organization of American States in Washington DC, and the Planning Department of Condinamarca Bogota, Columbia.

He has served as Administration Manager and Grant Writer for youth programs for the City of Boston, administered proceeds of a class action lawsuit involving migrant workers in Florida and spent four years as a docent at the U.S. Capitol.

The DCD&IWG meeting begins at 7 p.m. and is held at Shawnee Nature Center, 4267 State Route 502, Greenville.