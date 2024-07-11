Brown pushes restrictions on Mexican steel

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Following months of pressure from U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH), the Biden administration placed new restrictions on foreign steel coming into the U.S. through Mexico.

The Mexican government is currently violating a 2019 agreement with the U.S. and threatening steelworkers in Ohio and around the country. Brown has led efforts – including by introducing bipartisan legislation – to push the Administration to take aggressive action to enforce the agreement.

“We have stood with Ohio steel and made clear to the Administration: we need stronger trade enforcement. This is a necessary and long-overdue first step to stop the alarming rise in Chinese steel and aluminum coming into the country through Mexico – but it will only make a difference if it’s enforced,” said Brown. “It’s on the Administration to now address the unsustainable surge in Mexican steel that is hurting Ohio workers.”

In June, Brown joined United Steelworkers leadership and Cleveland Cliffs leadership at the Cleveland Cliffs Cleveland Works plant to call on the Administration to act and put a stop to this surge, which has also been attributed to the Chinese government routing steel through Mexico to avoid U.S. tariffs. Ahead of the visit, Brown sent a letter urging the Administration to address the surge with Mexican President elect Sheinbaum’s cabinet. Brown highlighted that Mexican imports of Chinese steel and iron products doubled between 2015 and 2023. This surge of steel – including Chinese steel – entering the U.S. is unsustainable and a threat to American jobs, as well as our economy and national security.

In March, Brown, with Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR), introduced the bipartisan Stop Mexico’s Steel Surge Act, which would reinstate the 232 tariffs on Mexican steel imports at 25%, for no less than a year, and give the President authority to impose additional quotas and tariff rate quotas on specific products if needed.