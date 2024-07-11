Pursuit leads to arrest of Darke County most wanted

Ryan Reynolds Provided photo

UNION CITY — The Union City Police Department successfully apprehended Ryan Reynolds, Darke County’s Most Wanted, following a high-speed pursuit that ended in a crash. Reynolds was sought by both the Ohio and Indiana Parole Authority.

At approximately 10:15 p.m., officers spotted Reynolds on Deerfield Road near Sycamore Street. Upon activating their lights and sirens, Reynolds fled, heading northbound on Stateline Road at a high rate of speed, disregarding multiple attempts by officers to halt his vehicle.

The pursuit ended at 13000 block of Hillgrove Fort Recovery, where Reynolds pulled into the residence of a family member. In a final attempt to evade capture, Reynolds attempted to flee around the side of a barn but crashed his vehicle into a pile of scrap.

Thanks to the quick and coordinated efforts of the Union City Police Department, Reynolds was arrested without further incident. He is currently being held in the Darke County Sheriff’s Jail on parole violations. Additional charges are pending review and filing by the Darke County Prosecutor’s Office.

Director of Public Safety, Mark Ater of the Union City Police Department praised the officers involved for their professionalism and dedication, stating, “this arrest is a testament to the commitment of our officers to keeping our community safe. We are grateful for their hard work and perseverance.”