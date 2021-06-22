Reier granted judicial release

GREENVILLE — A local woman was granted early judicial release from prison on Monday in Darke County Common Pleas Court. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Karen C. Reier, 61, of Ansonia, had previously been indicted on charges of attempted murder, a first-degree felony, and felonious assault, a second-degree felony, for shooting 26-year-old Devan Dickey in the abdomen at a private residence on May 2, 2020, on Beam Road near Ansonia. Reier and Dickey had been in a heated argument leading up to the shooting. Dickey has since recovered from the injuries inflicted by the gunshot.

Reier entered into a plea agreement on Nov. 26, 2020, and pleaded guilty to one count of felonious assault, with the attempted murder charge being dismissed. Along with the dismissed charge, a firearm specification attached to the original charge was also dismissed.

On January 25, Reier was sentenced to two years incarceration with the ODRC for one count of felonious assault, a second degree felony.

The motion for early release was granted, with 60 months of community control sanctions and court costs. If Reier fails to comply she will be subject to a prison term of two to three years, and a mandatory supervision for three years under post release control.

By Abigail Miller

Reach Abigail by email at amiller@aimmediamidwest.com

