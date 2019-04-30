General Livestock team places third

VERSAILLES – On April 26, Versailles FFA competed in the State FFA General Livestock Team Finals and placed third in the state out of over 200 teams at The Ohio State University Livestock Facility.

The team consisted of members Emma Peters, Kobe Epperly, and Ian Gehret. Individually, the team was led by Emma Peters who placed fourth, Kobe Epperly placed 18th, Ian Gehret placed 20th and Troy May placed 25th out of 966 individuals.

As part of the State FFA General Livestock judging finals, they each judged three classes of livestock, gave three sets of oral reasons, and participated in a team marketing and genetic activity. The Versailles FFA General Livestock Team thanks Ryan Sorensen and Marcus Berger for helping coach the team and prepare them for the final state contest. The team also thanks Bob Peters, Gary Philpot, Chris Goettemoeller and Doug Hesson for hosting practices. Versailles FFA earned the right to represent Ohio in the fall at the American Royal in Kansas City, Mo.