Driver injured in two-vehicle crash

GREENVILLE – Minor injuries were reported in a Monday morning accident on the outskirts of Greenville. At approximately 10:11 a.m., Emergency personnel from New Madison Fire, Tri-Village and Greenville Township Rescue, as well as deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department, were dispatched to the intersection of U.S. Route 127 and U.S. Route 36 West in regards to a two-vehicle accident with injuries.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Department, a preliminary investigation into the accident revealed a blue 2007 Honda Odyssey, driven by 27-year-old Katherine Coffman of Greenville, was traveling eastbound on U.S. Route 36 west when she stopped at the stop sign located at the intersection of U.S. Route 36 and U.S. Route 127. Ms. Coffman attempted to make a left-hand turn onto U.S. Route 127 when she failed to notice and pulled into the pathway of oncoming traffic. A red Oldsmobile Royale, driven by 62-year-old Randall Liette of Greenville, was traveling southbound on U.S. Route 127 when the vehicle he was operating struck the Coffman Honda.

Ms. Coffman and her two juvenile passengers were treated at the scene by Tri-Village and Greenville Township Rescue before refusing any further treatment and transport to a medical facility. Leitte was treated at the scene for minor injuries before being transported to Wayne HealthCare by Tri-Village Rescue.

The accident will remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.

New Madison Fire, Tri-Village and Greenville Township Rescue and Darke County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash scene. (Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com) https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/06/web1_2-vehicle-crash-web.jpg New Madison Fire, Tri-Village and Greenville Township Rescue and Darke County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash scene. (Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com) Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com