Ansonia gearing up for Fourth

ANSONIA — The Ansonia Fourth of July Committee has been busy putting things in place to host another celebration July 4, 5 and 6. Most of the activities will take place at the Ansonia Ballpark.

Thanks to many sponsors, there is once again lots to offer the whole family.

The Firecracker 5K will set things off on Thursday at 9 a.m., with the start and finish at Ansonia Local Schools.

On tap for Friday are a food truck rally in the American Legion parking lot from 6-11 p.m.; the alumni softball tourney at 6 p.m. (with a $100 entry fee per team); horseshoe tournament at 6:30 p.m.; the Little Mr. And Miss Red White and Blue pageant at 6:30 p.m. (with registration at the park for girls and boys ages 3-6 from the Ansonia School District and an entry fee of $5); entertainment with DJ West from 8 p.m. to midnight; and fireworks at dusk.

Saturday’s schedule includes the Red White and Bike Poker Run at 7 a.m. (with registration at the west side playground; the annual softball tourney at 9 a.m.; the parade (dubbed Bold Stripes, Bright Stars and Brave Hearts) featuring grand marshals Ted and Stephanie Adkins (with lineup at First Church of God at 9:30 a.m. and entries being accepted the day of the parade); chicken barbecue by Rocky at noon (only 800 halves to be sold); entertainment from noon to 3 p.m. by Big Gingja Band; cornhole tournaments from noon, 2, 4 and 6 p.m.; the National Kiddie Tractor Pull (with signup at 1 p.m. at barn in park for ages 3-4, 5-6 and 7-8 and beginning at 1:30 p.m.); National Punt Pass and Kick by Ansonia Youth Football at 3 p.m.; bingo from 3-5 p.m. by the Ansonia cheerleaders in the American Legion; raffle from 5-8 p.m.; horseshoe tournament at 6:30 p.m.; and entertainment by Paul Rosewood Band from 8 p.m. to midnight.

There will also be children’s games — Bounce Houses, mini golf, basketball shot and Wiffle Ball — by the Ansonia Youth Football.

Serving on the committee are Austin James, Brian Harrod, Carleen Beisner, Christa Everman, Danette Fitzgerald, Dustin Hecht, Eric Beisner, Jeff Gariety, Leigh Ann Harrod, Mike Osterloh and Stuart Beisner.

Those wanting more information can check out Ansonia 4th of July Celebration on Facebook.

By Linda Moody DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Staff Writer Linda Moody at lmoody@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-4315, ext. 1749.

