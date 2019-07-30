Whirlpool named in lawsuit

GREENVILLE – A lawsuit filed against Whirlpool claims their KitchenAid blenders are not as powerful as advertised to consumers.

The lawsuit was reported by DarkeCountyMedia.com’s news partners at WHIO-TV and radio earlier this week.

The class action lawsuit was filed late last week in federal court in Dayton. The company’s blenders and mixers are manufactured at Whirlpool’s Greenville plant, which employs approximately 1,200 workers.

“The blenders are incapable for reaching Whirlpool’s horsepower representations for the blenders at any time during household use,” the lawsuit states. “Plaintiffs seek damages and equitable relief on behalf of themselves and all other similarly situated.”

Company spokesperson Chad Parks from Whirlpool’s corporate offices in Michigan responded to DarkeCountyMedia.com’s request for comment:

“Whirlpool Corporation strongly disagrees with the allegations made in this lawsuit. We stand by all statements we have made regarding our KitchenAid Proline and High Performance blenders. These blenders were designed and tested to leading industry standards to deliver KitchenAid consumers the blending power they need when they need it. Whirlpool has a long history of taking care of its customers. The company will respond accordingly to the lawsuit, and it encourages consumers with concerns to contact the KitchenAid Customer.”

In 2016, Whirlpool broke ground for a $17 million expansion of its Greenville Ohio Factory Distribution Center (FDC). That expansion nearly doubled the size of the previous facility. The FDC is now 650,000 square feet and allows the company to consolidate its three off-site warehouses with its onsite distribution center.

The expansion also reinforced Greenville as the global hub of the company’s small appliances business. The FDC exports to regions throughout the world. Greenville Operations manufactures stand mixers, stand mixer attachments and accessories, hand mixers, blenders, aerated beverage machines and cutlery blocks under the KitchenAid brand.

Whirlpool’s KitchenAid blender is the subject of a class action lawsuit filed last week in federal court in Dayton. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_whirlpool-1.jpg Whirlpool’s KitchenAid blender is the subject of a class action lawsuit filed last week in federal court in Dayton.

Plaintiffs claim blender not ‘as powerful’ as advertised