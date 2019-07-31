Benefit Bank is going away

GREENVILLE – Many Darke County households have used the Ohio Benefit Bank (OBB) over the past 11 years, but that service is going away.

The Ohio Association of Foodbanks, administrator of the OBB, was recently notified by their long-time business partner and software vendor Communally (formerly Solutions for Progress) that the company is filing for bankruptcy. As such, they will be ceasing operations of The Benefit Bank effective July 31. The Ohio Association of Foodbanks recognizes this is extremely troubling for their OBB partners and the clients, but the situation is not within their control.

They anticipate the program will no longer be available beginning July 31. After this time, counselors and clients will not be able to access accounts or any previously submitted data, including important tax filing information.

The OBB has served more than one million Ohioans and connected individuals and families with nearly $2 billion in work support programs and tax credits, vastly improving household stability. It has also encouraged the social service sector to modernize its approach to delivering services.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) Ohio Benefits system is still available as an option for clients to apply for healthcare, food assistance, and cash benefits. Ohioans who have an existing case with their County Department of Job and Family Services or individuals who wish to apply for benefits will need to contact their local JFS office.