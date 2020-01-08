DAR accepting wreath donations

GREENVILLE — Fort GreeneVille Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is accepting wreath donations for Dec. 19, 2020, at the Greenville Union Cemetery.

In 2019, 425 wreaths were laid at Greenville Union Cemetery.

Fort GreeneVille Chapter’s goal is to lay a wreath at every veteran’s grave at the cemetery. Thanks to the sponsorship of businesses and the community, that goal is conceivable.

Wreaths Across America recently had a wreaths matching campaign which will help Fort GreeneVille Chapter succeed in meeting its goal.

Starting off the new year with donations are the following sponsors: Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Second National Bank, Dave Knapp Ford Lincoln, Greenville Masonic Lodge #143, Fort Black #336 Order of the Eastern Stars, Darke County Republican Women’s Club, Zechar family, Baker-Schall family, Liz Biggart, Tina White, Austen-Harless family, Richard and Charlotte Wright and Fort GreeneVille DAR members.